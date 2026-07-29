Missions trip god has called me to

Hello, my name is Blake Westrom I am 35 years old father of three beautiful girls Payton (9), charlee(7) and Naomi(9months) and stepfather to one Gabby(3) I love every single day. I am my father and I have been a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ and have been compelled by the Holy Spirit to create this campaign I have started this campaign to raise funds to take part in a mission trip to Fellowship the path of Jesus Christ. I believe I have been called to spread Jesus Christ path and bring knowledge to those who may not have heard or need to hear the story of how Jesus ultimate power is for everyone. I am ultimately trying to get the costs to cover this mission trip to spread the love of Jesus Christ in any way he calls any contribution will help and I thank you for Jesus Christ and our beautiful Holy Spirit is in control of your contribution. Thank you again and God bless.