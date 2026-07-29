Missions To The Ends Of The Earth

Please can you help support me in my efforts to join my team at thejourneyfamily.com/ missions to Columbia. My testimony is quite a powerful one. I have to let people know the power of prayer in the name of Jesus. I am living proof. God literally saved my life more than once. Through his grace I have had the most extraordinary experience of my entire life! And it continues to get better! Can you perhaps make a small donation and/ or pray for us? This would mean so much! Help me spread joy and hope!