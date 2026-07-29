Missions To Dominican Republic

I am thankful for the Lord to give me the time and opportunity, In July I'm going to Dominican Republic to spread the gospel along with Christ Alone Fellowship, as a missionary.God willing with the support of you all!

Giving my life to Jesus has only made me yearn to continue to spread the love and his truth that strengthens us day & night,

Traveling for fun has always been nice, but being able to travel to spread the Gospel has been on my heart,

I'Il appreciate any prayer, donation or scripture to share as i spread the gospel in Dominican Republic to children, people in Rehab, and in the streets of Dominican Republic where salvation is needed. And pray that the Lord is with us and keeps us safe and that people get to be blessed and fed by his spirit and listen to his word!





I have been able to raise some of the money I am short of $900, with the goal being $1,800.





No donation is too small all is appreciated even a prayer!





"How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation..." — Isaiah 52:7