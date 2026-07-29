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Missions Partnership

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMatthew McMorrow

Fundraiser funds will be received by Matthew McMorrow

Missions Partnership

Hi my name is Matt McMorrow I am 22 years old. I am one of the leaders at a young adults bible study and the Youth Ministry within my church. I am also blessed to play guitar with our Youth Ministry worship team! My Lord and Savior, Jesus, has transformed my life over the past few years. I was once bound up by sin in my years leading up to becoming an adult. I struggled finding purpose and something to fill the void within my life and I had a hard time identifying how much I needed of those vices to be satisfied or fulfilled. But I realized that no amount of money, possessions, drinking, smoking, girlfriends, or sport achievements, could give me life satisfaction!! So after learning that God sent his one and only Son to die for our sins so that we can have eternal life it changed my outlook on life! All we have to do is believe that and we have eternal paradise! Once we truly have surrendered to the Lord it transforms our desires. If we all work to be more like Jesus the world becomes a better place! He can be our security, protection, counselor, hope, father figure, and friend! He loves and values each and every person on earth. The world should know that!! So i’d love to fulfill The Great Commission God calls us to in Matthew 28:18-20 “And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”


I am attending Fire & Fragrance in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first year of their Discipleship Training School in January 2026. This program will equip me with the ability to share the Gospel in a way that all people can receive it. This program entails:

  1. 6 weeks of DTS
  2. 4 weeks of outreach to the nations
  3. 2 weeks of debrief/review of the trip


If you would like to partner with me financially or prayerfully I would very much appreciate any of your support!! Thank you for reading and may the Lord Bless you all :)


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