Missions Ministry of Bro. Jason DeMars

Support Our Full-Time Missions & Ministry Work

Since August 2012, I have been serving the Lord in full-time ministry and missions work. My wife Amy and I are raising three daughters in Phoenix, Arizona, while I travel to preach the Gospel both at home and abroad.

Over the years, the Lord has opened doors for me to minister in Turkey, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Honduras, Cambodia, Romania, Norway, Canada, and Germany. Each trip has been filled with powerful opportunities to share God’s Word and strengthen believers.

Like many in full-time ministry, we face ups and downs financially. Supporting a family while traveling for the Gospel brings real challenges, but we remain fully committed to following the Lord’s will for this ministry.

My heart’s desire is to continue this work without distraction — preaching, teaching, and reaching the lost and the Body of Christ as the Lord leads.

Would you prayerfully consider standing with us? Even $20 a month makes a significant difference when a community of believers comes together. Your monthly support or one-time gift will help cover travel, family needs, and the ongoing work of the ministry.

Together, we can keep advancing the Kingdom of God in this critical hour.



