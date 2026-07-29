Help send Ocoee to CSALT academy in New Zealand

Hey Friends,

This year, I have the opportunity to attend CSALT, a five-month leadership and discipleship program focused on growing in faith, serving others, and learning how to lead with purpose.





I’m choosing to step into this because I don’t want to live passively, I want to grow into someone who makes a real impact. I want to become a leader who shows up for others, takes initiative, and leads with humility and purpose. CSALT is a chance for me to be stretched, challenged, and shaped over an extended period of time, not just for a moment, but in a way that creates lasting growth.





I also have a strong desire to serve through missions and community outreach. Whether it’s through service projects, connecting with people, or being part of a team working toward something bigger, I want to learn how to love and serve others more intentionally and effectively. Over these five months, I’ll be actively involved in outreach, leadership development, and hands-on service—growing not just in what I believe, but in how I live it out.





This isn’t just a summer experience, it’s a serious commitment and an investment in who I’m becoming. I want to grow deeper in my faith, stronger in my character, and more confident in stepping into leadership and service in my community and beyond.





To make this possible, I’m raising support to cover the cost of the program, travel, and living expenses over the five months. If you feel led to support me, I would be incredibly grateful. Every donation, no matter the size, helps me take a step toward this opportunity. And if you’re not able to give, your prayers and encouragement truly mean just as much.





Thank you for being part of this journey with me.





Living by faith & catching waves,

Ocoee



