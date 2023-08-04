Support Will and his mission with Redemption!

Dear friends and future family,

My name is William, and together with a committed group of believers, we are on a mission to make disciples and build a community of deep faith in Wesley Chapel, Florida. We are answering a call that springs from the heart of the Great Commission and the urgent realities of this state.

Florida is in the midst of a spiritual drought. Did you know that in Wesley Chapel, only 20% of people claim faith? According to the Barna Group, only a small fraction of those—just 6%—actually hold a biblical worldview. This tells us that the need for deep discipleship, for guidance towards a fuller understanding of the faith we claim, has never been more urgent. Our society is becoming increasingly secularized, leading many away from the path of righteousness.

The urgency of this mission is amplified by a sobering trend: for every church that opens its doors, two close theirs. This growing deficit of truth threatens the propagation of the Gospel and the nurturing of believers in our state, the third least churched in the US.

Pasco County is the fastest-growing county in the rapidly growing state of Florida. Despite its population boom, the churches are struggling to meet the demand, leaving an expanding gap in evangelistic and discipleship efforts.

In response to this need, we are guided by the mission to go and make disciples. We believe in an Ecclesiology that goes beyond just "doing church" to living out an incarnational faith, reflecting Christ in our daily lives. We will strive to cultivate an environment for Christocentric learning and mentorship, aimed at deepening believers' understanding of the faith and their walk with God.

This is where our mission – to go and make disciples – comes in. We envision a church that delves deeper than surface-level faith, nurturing a community of disciples who are not only firm in their belief but are also ready to lead others on their spiritual journey.

Our aim is to serve as a beacon of hope in a rapidly growing but spiritually underserved area. We will create a home for believers of all ages, from young families to the elderly, fostering a vibrant, multigenerational church that lives out the Gospel in our daily lives.

We see the church not just as a building, but as the Body of Christ – a community of believers who actively live out the Gospel. We aim to embrace an eschatological hope, in anticipation of Christ's return, while serving the present age as stewards of God's kingdom.

We invite you to join our mission. We need dedicated believers ready to be part of this new Ecclesia and to support our mission financially. The funds being raised here will support my personal needs during this journey, allowing me to dedicate more time and resources to fulfilling our divine mandate. If you're interested in supporting the church directly, please visit www.redemptionflorida.org.



To sign up for my personal newsletter, visit williambryanhamilton.com .

Your participation, be it through prayer, engagement, or provision, will echo in eternity. As we sow these seeds of faith in this ground, we anticipate a bountiful harvest of transformed lives, all for God's glory.

Ever In Christ's Service,

William Hamilton