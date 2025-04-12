Victoria's mission trip

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $100
This Summer, I have the amazing opportunity to share God's word on a missionary trip to Madrid and Burgos located in Spain as well as Felgueiras, Portugal from July 9th - July 24. Because of this, I created a fundraiser to help raise the correct funds needed for my traveling expenses. We will be working with children doing a vacation bible school and also with youth! Any amount would be a great blessing.
Dear Victoria, I am a relative of Bethany's and I'm so excited for you guys. We will be sure to be praying for you as well. God Bless you both!!! Christy & John Warwick
