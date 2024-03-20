Missionary Movers

I’m not a “joiner” but rather a friend to those who don’t fit in elsewhere. I have been this way since my elementary years when I began gathering my own little band of misfits rather than joining in some “click.” It’s a compulsive thing. We met people, made our own little community, and then partnered with others who had something to share with us. They have a modern term for it these days. It's called Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD).

These skills didn’t stop when God called me to be a missionary. Instead, He showed me that He built me this way for a reason. I thought I was just a street kid with all the crime and abuse that entails. No excuses. Yet God used everyday Christians like you to take a risk on me that changed my life forever. Their simple everyday actions and friendships helped me heal, ask Christ into my life, and once again find the delight He felt for me in His creating me to be a community builder.

Now, in my missionary service, how could I be any different?! I’m passionate about being that safe Christian neighbor who might not be rich but shares what knowledge and resources she can, showing respect in friendship. (1 Peter 3:15)

Update: I am the new owner of an old 2007 basic economy car that is reliable and safe. It is a very old Prius that will save me a lot in gas mileage. (42-48 miles to the gallon) This allows me to meet with people where they are, as they often don't have their own transportation. Provide rides, as needed, to get myself and others to church, home, or shelter. I would like to cover the cost of a car and pay off the car loan early, and I also need to cover the title, registration, and licensing.

I’m looking for ministry partners who are passionate about coming alongside my ministry, which serves the broken and lost with Christ’s compassion. We should give dignity and respect as we seek to share the love of God and the salvation of Christ. Giving should be transformational, based on God's abundance and trustworthiness. It should not be a theology of scarcity and fear, whether with finances or relationships.

I believe God is asking me to step out in faith, ask, and then watch how He provides.

Thank you for prayerfully considering this need. I'm excited to see how the Holy Spirit moves.



