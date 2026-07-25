Missionary Shelter Door Changing!

Hello, brothers and sisters in Christ! Greetings from Tongyeong, South Korea.

Did you know that South Korea is currently the second largest missionary sending country in the world?





Though our nation weathered the painful times of war and dictatorship, God blessed us through the selfless dedication of countless missionaries from the US, Canada, the UK, and beyond. Thanks to their sacrifices, more people in Korea have embraced the precious Gospel today than in almost any other country in Asia.





However, we face a heartbreaking reality, there is a severe lack of housing and places of rest for retired missionaries and those returning to Korea for their sabbatical years.

To help serve them, I rented a small house here in Tongyeong and have been renovating it mostly at my own expense. The project is almost complete, but we are currently short on funds to replace the main entrance door a vital final step to make this space safe and welcoming.





We are all beneficiaries of the Gospel, built upon the faith and sacrifices of those who came before us. My hope is to complete this humble home so that returning missionaries can find a peaceful, restful sanctuary.

I am also building a simple website myself, aiming to officially open the doors by August. I will continue to post updates as things progress.

Would you prayerfully consider joining us in this mission? Any support or prayer would mean the world to us.





May God bless you as you walk with Him every day. With love in Christ,

A debtor to love