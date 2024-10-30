Missionary Midwife to Guiné Bissau

[PAPIAMENTU - PORTUGUÊS - NEDERLANDS]

Hello Everyone,

My name is Tashmyn. I'm a daughter since 1993, a sister since 2007, a follower of Christ since 2013, a midwife and a writer since 2017, a nurse since 2018, and now... now, in October 2024, I strongly feel God calling me to be a missionary.



It's been a tiny fire burning and growing in me again since the beginning of this year, or so I thought. I actually believe this desire or this yearning has been placed in me since I was very little. As a child Africa always intrigued me, The Lion King was my favourite movie and I never wanted to waste food, because the adults kept saying that in Africa there are children who don't have food. From a young age, I started going door to door collecting money to help people and animals in need. And by the age of 11 I one day came home telling my mother I wanted to become a midwife and afterwards go to Africa to do voluntary work.

And so I did. In 2019 I went to Malawi and volunteered at Likuni Mission Hospital as a midwife for two months. I always knew I wanted to go back, go back and help, go back and serve, go back and love. But these past five years and their circumstances (pandemic, losses in the family, becoming an independent worker, and more) had not allowed me to. God used these years to prepare me (spiritual growth, full dependency on God, obedience, and more). He has been teaching me how to ask for help, and how to allow people to take care of me and love me in the way they show love. I learned that when I allow people to give to me, I yes - receive blessings but even better, they do as well! And so, I will not block opportunities for other people to be blessed anymore.

At the moment I am creating products, courses and journals to be able to earn passively. So that in the future it will be more than enough to always be financially ready to Go wherever God Sends me.

As I am not there yet, I am here today to ask for your help. Help me help.

The nongovernmental organization Hope for Fulanis has beautifully stumbled on my path. Hope for Fulanis is an association for sustainable development, whose purpose is humanitarian aid in the most diverse areas. They promote human development in all its forms, seeking that communities become self-sustainable, through professional training.

With Hope for Fulanis the plan is to go one month at a time to Guiné Bissau (Guinea Bissau) as a midwife to give prenatal and postnatal consultations and any other care needed in midwifery. We will be using a portable sonogram to help the ladies understand their gestational stage better and help prevent unforeseen complications and deaths. As the ladies live in villages and are far from cities or health centres, each bit of information they receive will be of great help and could make a difference. I will be sharing my journey through photos and videos on Instagram (@andorinha.s) and through my blog (www.tashmness.com).

The total costs for going on a mission for one month is about 2000€. This includes the plane ticket, visa, transportation, accommodation, food, rent, insurances and taxes. For now I will be making these campaigns one mission at a time, until I understand better what God's financial plan is for me on a long-term basis.

Thank you for reading and if you decide to give, share and/or pray, then thank you as well for investing in me, my purpose and God's wonderful plan.

With much love,

Tashmyn

