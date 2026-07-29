Help Missionaries Attend 60th Wedding Anniversary

Help cross-cultural missionaries honor their aging parents by being physically present on their 60th wedding anniversary. Ron (81) and Jackie Smith (83) would love to see their daughter and son-in-law and their family in the context of everyone else. This really is all Jackie wants! Lynelle's missionary brother (the author of this campaign) and his family is on home assignment from Africa, making this an extremely rare opportunity this June to celebrate God's goodness and celebrate what an enduring Christian legacy looks and feels like. Trent and Lynelle are members of faith based ministry; they are not receiving a normal salary and rely on people's faith-based promises to give. They do not have allocated funds available to afford air fare to Tennessee and celebrate everyone together possibly one last time. How might the Spirit of God be leading you to give so that this godly couple can fly their family out to partake in honoring a godly legacy? Anything is a help and hope to us as an extended family, and know you are helping recharge missionaries who serve the First Nations people and who help in Bible translation to minority groups. May God richly bless the brothers and sisters who give, others who want to but feel it is not a good time or place, and all who pray in His Name. Galatians 6:9!