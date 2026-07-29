Japan mission trip 2026

Isa and I have the opportunity to travel back to the land God has called us to, Aichi, Japan! 🌸🇯🇵 This time we will be traveling with our older boys, Chevy and Eli, so that they can get hands-on experience. While we are there, we plan to see old and new friends, to connect with a couple of local churches around the Aichi prefecture and assess the areas around them in hopes to build bridges to plug our Japanese friends into the church.

As much as we're excited for these new experiences with our boys—for teaching them about faith and love in action—there's a real struggle behind the scenes. This trip isn’t just sightseeing; it’s an opportunity to connect deeply with people who have been waiting, perhaps yearning, for someone like us to come alongside them.

We know that every dollar counts as we prepare for this mission: from purchasing necessities, arranging transportation, and covering daily expenses in Japan—it all adds up! And let's not forget the cost of getting our boys there safely; they are just as much a part of this calling as anyone else. We believe in them, their potential to impact others positively, but we need your support to make it possible. 💰🌟

We’re inviting you to be there with us through every mile and moment! Whether it's sharing coffee together or reaching out in love during tough times,what you do now will have lasting impacts too! We are so blessed to know we are not alone in this journey.

If you feel compelled—if your heart is resonating with ours as you read this—please consider supporting us financially on our journey to Japan! 🙏💛

Thank you from the bottom of my heart—you have no idea how much your support means not just financially but spiritually too! Your prayers are a vital part of this mission! Your prayers and financial contributions, every bit counts as we follow God's call in our lives together. 🇺🇸❤️ #ShareGodsLove #Japanshallbesaved