Hello my name is Pastor Rivera and I am a missionary for the Lord. I’ve been saved since 1993, God saved me from all types of drug use and took me out of prison . He healed my body from all types of illness and sickness . Today I am a pastor and a missionary . I’ve traveled to Africa , Haiti Guyana , etc . I am a result of my mothers prayers .

Me and my wife started a food pantry in 2013 called open door to heaven outreach ministry , where we’ve been able to feed 400-500 families a month , even during COVID we did not close . I am apart of a bilingual ministry called to tear down the language barriers and bring the body of Christ to unity. I am expected to travel to Ecuador in June and as I continue to visit drug programs, jails , and nursing homes . I want to invite you to be a part of what God is doing through my life by sowing . More of the outreaches and lives I’ve been able to impact is on my Facebook page linked below





https://www.facebook.com/share/18AY6kvxF1/?mibextid=wwXIfr





Thank you and God bless you !