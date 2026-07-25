We are raising funds for a Mission Van to help our Gospel mission team reach remote villages across the Himalayan nation of Bhutan. Many of these communities have never heard the Gospel and have little or no access to the message of Jesus Christ.

With your support, this Mission Van will enable us to travel safely and efficiently to unreached areas, share the Good News, disciple believers, and strengthen local churches.

Our mission friend, Jim Adkins, is helping us with this fundraising effort from the USA.

"After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude... from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb." — Revelation 7:9