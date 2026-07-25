Mission Trips to Africa for Mental Health

My name is Cory Hansen, I was recently diagnosed with Bipolar Mood Disorder. We were vacationing in Nairobi Kenya when I had a Manic Episode, and struggled to understand why I was not getting any help, However, my wife who had experienced manic episodes from previous ones I had tried to get me the help I needed. This is a big issue as Africans do not speak on mental health. We are asking for funds to help raise awareness during missions with me tal health as the stigma is unrealistic and on e that puts mental health patients in diar straigts.

During the episode, I was drugged and robbed and left in a very dangerous area and I had to find my way to my family.

We are working together with a local organisation to help raise awareness as I have been directly impacted with this. As a caucasian man in Africa, no one believes anything I say and so we are hopeful that this will be a starting point. I am experiencing a lot of bias as a majority of the Africans believe I am caucasian therefore... RICH. I need your help.Help me break the stigma.

I did not ask for mental health challenges, however, this is an opportunity that I can use to help others work through the stigma.