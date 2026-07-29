Hi friends and family!﻿﻿

I’m excited to share that I have the opportunity to go on a mission trip from July 6th–18th! I will be traveling with a wonderful group of girls to help care for sick children in South Africa!!!

This trip is an incredible chance to serve others, share compassion, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of these precious kiddos and their families. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to see how God works through our team.

To make this mission possible, I am currently raising funds to help cover the last bit of expenses I have left! . If you feel led to support me, any donation—big or small—would be greatly appreciated. Most importantly, I would love your prayers for our team, the children we will be serving, and a safe and impactful trip.

Thank you for your love, support, and encouragement. I’m excited to share updates along the way!

❤️