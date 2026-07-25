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Mission trip to Zimbabwe 2027!!

Goal$4,400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Daughtry

Mission trip to Zimbabwe 2027!!

Help Send Me on a Mission Trip to Zimbabwe 2027 🇿🇼❤️

I am so excited to share that I am preparing to return to Zimbabwe in 2027 for a mission trip centered around love, service, and sharing the hope of Jesus.

This trip is about more than traveling to another country. It is about stepping into the lives of others, listening to their stories, and showing God’s love through action.

While in Zimbabwe, we will:

• Visit shut-ins, bringing encouragement, prayer, and food

• Spend time with our sponsored child and build relationships that remind them they are loved

• Share our testimonies and the message of hope found in Jesus

• Serve wherever we are needed, with willing hearts and open hands

Every person we meet has a story, and I believe God calls us to see people the way Jesus did, with compassion, love, and a heart ready to serve.

I am raising support to help cover the costs of this mission trip, including travel expenses and the resources needed to serve the communities we will be visiting.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me? Your support, whether through a donation or prayer, helps make this mission possible. Every gift is a piece of the bigger picture God is creating.

Thank you for believing in the power of serving others and for helping me carry love, hope, and encouragement across the world.

“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace.”

1 Peter 4:10

With gratitude

Jennifer


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