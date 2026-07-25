Mission Trip to Zimbabwe

H﻿﻿ere I Am, Send Me

There are moments in life when a door opens so unexpectedly, so humbly, that all you can do is stand in awe and say, “Here I am, Lord… send me.”

This summer I will travel to Zimbabwe with Tendai Trust Association, a small but deeply committed humanitarian ministry that has been serving communities since 2016. Over the years, I have built a friendship with Memory Matombo, the founder of Tendai Trust, and through prayer and conversation my heart has become deeply connected to the people we will serve together.

This is likely the first and only opportunity I may ever have to serve in Africa, and I do not take that privilege lightly.

Tendai Trust spends the entire year preparing for these two-week mission journeys. This is not religious tourism. It is hands-on, deeply personal work rooted in compassion, dignity, and love for neighbor.

We will visit orphanages and schools where children often have very little, yet carry incredible joy and resilience. Before visiting one of the orphanages, we will spend time at a prison where inmates will sew school uniforms for the children using fabric provided by Tendai Trust. Several days later, we will return to collect the finished uniforms and deliver them to the children. Even in difficult places, dignity and purpose are being restored through simple acts of care.

We will also visit hospitals where many patients must pay for their medications before receiving treatment. What may seem like a few dollars to us can provide a person with a week’s worth of medicine. Small gifts truly become life-changing help.

One of the places that has especially touched my heart is a leper colony where many residents are cared for only if family members are able—or willing—to come. Sometimes they do not come at all. We will bring food, clothing, supplies, and companionship. We will cook and share a meal together because no human being should ever feel forgotten.

At each place we visit, we help prepare and serve meals for the community. We listen to stories. We pray together. We remind one another that every human being carries sacred worth.

As many of you know, mission travel also comes with practical expenses including airfare, vaccinations, medications, travel documents, transportation, and humanitarian supplies. I am humbly asking for help in making this journey possible.

Most importantly, I ask for your prayers.

I truly believe God prepares hearts long before people ever meet one another. I believe God is preparing my heart even now, and preparing the hearts of those we will encounter along the way.

Thank you for supporting this journey of compassion, friendship, faith, and service





With gratitude,

Rev. Donna J.S. Collins

Groveland Congregational Church

Groveland Ma.

pastordonnagcc@gmail.com



