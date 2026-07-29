Mission Trip to Wales

Hello! My name is Faith Semko. I’m from Citrus County, Florida and I’m 21 years old. This summer I have been given the opportunity to travel with my church on a missions trip to Conwy, Wales from July 30th through August 9th. This trip is one that means a lot to me as it is a chance for me to serve, share God’s word with my fellow church members and grow in my faith. For the last few months, I have been working to raise funds while keeping up with everyday expenses. I am grateful to say most of my funds have been covered, but I have about 350 remaining, and I’m hoping to have some spending money for while abroad. If you would like to support me, whether it is through donating, sharing this campaign, or even praying for my team and trip, it is truly appreciated and I am beyond grateful. Any contribution truly helps and means more than I could put in words. Thank you for reading this message and supporting me in this journey.