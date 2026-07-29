Mission Trip to South Africa

Join Me in God’s Mission to South Africa

“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’” — Isaiah 6:8

Dear Friends and Family,

I hope you are doing well! I am so excited to share something that God has been doing in my life. My name is Lyneda. I was born in Haiti and moved to the United States six years ago. Over the past few years, God has continued to shape my heart and teach me to trust Him more deeply. Earlier this year, He gave me the incredible opportunity to spend six months serving on a mission trip in South Africa.

When I first stepped onto the plane, I knew I was saying yes to God, but I had no idea how much that “yes” would change my life.

During my time in South Africa, I served in schools, orphanages, churches, food banks, retirement homes, and community outreach programs. Every day brought new opportunities to love others, share the hope of Jesus, and witness God’s faithfulness. I met children who taught me joy, families who showed me incredible resilience, and believers whose faith inspired me to love God even more.

Through every conversation, every prayer, and every act of service, God reminded me that His love reaches every nation and every person.

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40

Those six months changed my life forever. God taught me that serving isn’t about being perfect—it’s about having a willing heart. He showed me the beauty of loving people the way Christ loves us: selflessly, joyfully, and faithfully.

South Africa captured my heart in ways I never expected. I fell in love with the people, the churches, the children, and the communities I had the privilege of serving. When it was time to return home, I realized something important: God wasn’t finished with my story in South Africa.

After much prayer, I am excited to share that God has opened the door for me to return to South Africa in January for a one-year internship with DEO Church.

During this year, I will continue serving in local schools, orphanages, churches, food banks, retirement homes, and community outreach while growing spiritually, being discipled, and helping build God’s Kingdom alongside an amazing church family.

I truly believe this is where God is calling me.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” — Proverbs 3:5–6

As I prepare for this next step of faith, I am asking you to prayerfully consider partnering with me.

There are two ways you can support me:

First, through prayer. Your prayers mean more than I can express. Please pray that God will continue to prepare my heart, provide every financial need, protect me throughout my travels, and use me to be a light for His Kingdom.

Second, through financial support. Your generosity will help cover the costs of my one-year mission, including travel, ministry expenses, housing, and daily living costs. Every gift, no matter the size, is an investment in what God is doing in South Africa.

“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19

I know that I cannot do this alone, and I don’t want to. One of the greatest blessings of missions is inviting others to be part of what God is doing. Whether you give financially, pray faithfully, or encourage me along the way, you become part of this mission with me.

Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and supporting the calling God has placed on my life. I am filled with excitement and expectation for what God will do over this next year. I cannot wait to share the stories of lives being impacted, prayers being answered, and God’s faithfulness on display.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

“Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us, to Him be glory…” — Ephesians 3:20–21

With love and gratitude,

Lyneda

If you feel led to give, you can use the link in my Instagram bio. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out. Thank you for your support and prayers!



