Mission trip to Kenya to serve with Maisha Kamili

Update June 28: including cash donations and online donations to this fundraiser, we have raised a total of $3,000!





Hey, this is Claire. I am planning a trip with my son, James, to Kenya to serve with Maisha Kamili. This will be my 4th trip and James's first. Please consider helping us offset the cost of travel and praying for us as we prepare to go. We will be gone for 2 weeks in August. Plane tickets have been purchased! Other details are being planned.





Our primary goals are to encourage the Kahindi family in their life and ministry and to serve with Maisha Kamili in the work they are doing in coastal Kenya. Maisha Kamili has existed in Kenya for more than 14 years. For more information on their ministry see https://www.facebook.com/abunchofgrapes





On this trip we hope to...

Attend Maisha Kamili Kids High School Camp where we will attend/lead Bible study sessions and build relationships with sponsored students Meet with the Maisha Kamili board and staff Visit MK Skills For Life Land to see the current agriculture projects and the new church and school that was built on land donated by MK Organize other small meet ups to encourage MK students Spend time living life with the Kahindis Spend a couple days in the local culture





Prayer requests:

God's provision and guidance in planning the trip Traveling safety The students attending high school camp Opportunities for gospel conversations





"And he said to them, "Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation.""

Mark 16:15