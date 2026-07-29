Mission Trip to Jalapa Guatemala

I have been given the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Guatemala through Mission Serve and the Gathering Community Church, where I will be serving in medical clinics and helping with vacation Bible school for children in the community. I will be working closely with people from the Iglesia Bautista in Jalapa, and I am really excited about the chance to serve others, grow in my faith, and answer the calling God has placed on my life to be a part of something that extends far beyond myself. I would be incredibly thankful if you could help support me on my journey in spreading the good news of Jesus Christ!