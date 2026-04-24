Mission Trip to Dominican Republic

Dear Friends and Family,

I’m excited to share that I will be going on my first mission trip to the Dominican Republic with GO Ministries!

How We Will Serve

Supporting families through a mobile medical clinic Helping with construction projects Spending time with children through activities and sports Sharing the love of Jesus with local communities

How You Can Help

I am raising $2,500 to help cover travel, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses for the trip. If you would like to support my mission trip, any amount would be greatly appreciated — whether $5, $10, $20, $40, or more.

Prayer Requests

Please pray for our team as we prepare, raise support, and work toward the goals of this trip. I am looking forward to serving families and sharing the love of Jesus in the Dominican Republic.

Thank you!