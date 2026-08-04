Mission Trip to Dominican Republic

Lifehouse Church in Townsend, DE, has organized a short-term mission trip to the Dominican Republic to support our partners, the McClure family, and their work with Iglesia de la Gracia Preschool, and efforts to address early childhood educational poverty, long-term leadership training, and local church planting initiatives. They also help coordinate health resources, water purification systems, and local construction projects. During VBF week this year, the children raised over $8,000 to support their mission!





My 21 year old son, Ashton, and I have been called by the Lord to volunteer for this mission trip. I'm raising funds to help cover the costs of my travel so we can both stand alongside the McClure family and contribute to the important work happening in the Dominican Republic.





Your support would mean so much as we prepare to serve Jesus together.