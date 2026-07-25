Mission Trip to Brazil Help Make an Impact

Hello, My name is Joseph, and this summer I’ve been given the amazing opportunity to go on a missions trip to ”Brazil” in July.

This will be my second missions trip, and I really believe it’s not by coincidence, but that it’s part of something God has been writing in my life for a long time.





My Story:

..Ever since I was younger, I always had a strong desire in my heart to follow God and be a part of something bigger than myself. I used to dream about traveling the world and sharing the love of Jesus, but as time passed, that dream slowly faded and felt more like something that just wasn’t really realistic for me.

But, That all changed recently, when the Lord began to stir that same passion in me again, not just as a dream, but as a calling ! Through my obedience, growth, and stepping out in faith, and I’ve seen Him open doors I never thought were even possible.





Just Last year, I had the opportunity to go on my first missions trip, and it completely changed my life. Seeing people encounter hope, love, and truth firsthand made everything real in a way I can’t fully put into words.

And Now, I have the opportunity to go again, but this time to Brazil, and I know this is just another step in continuing to walk out that “YES” to what God is doing in my life and our generation.

This missions trip isn’t just about traveling, it’s about, Sharing the message of hope and love through Jesus, and Serving communities in Holy Spirit led ways, by encouraging and uplifting people who need it most, and by just being available for God to move however He wants to !





In order to make this trip possible, I am working to raise $2,500 to cover the total cost of the entire trip.

..So if you feel led, and would like to sow and be apart of supporting me financially I would be really grateful.





Also, No amount is too small, every amount makes a difference! Because when you give, you’re not just helping me get to Brazil… But you’re becoming a part of every life that will be touched by the Lord.

By bringing Hope where it’s needed, by encouraging the weary, and by giving the Love of God to people who might’ve never even experienced it before !

..The Bible says in Matthew 28:19 to “go and make disciples of all nations,” and your “YES” would help make that possible.





Thank you again so much for taking the time to read my story. Whether through giving, prayer, or encouragement, your support truly means more than you know.

I’m excited to step into this opportunity and see what God will do, and I’m grateful to have family like you alongside me in this journey.

Much Love always, and I pray blessings on top of blessings for you all!🙏🏼





..Joseph