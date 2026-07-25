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Mission Trip to Brazil

Goal$3,350 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byNicholas Dease

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nicholas Dease

Mission Trip to Brazil

This coming September I have a wonderful opportunity to go to Rio de Janeiro on a mission trip to bring revival to their country. This is my first time going on a mission trip and I am very excited to see God move while being there. I am privileged to join the We Are Not Ashamed of the Gospel outreach team as we leave on September 11th and return on September 21st.


We will be apart and involved in numerous activities while ministering with Light to the Nations church and the Rio Dream Center. Some of the activities we will be involved in include food distribution, church services, and holding a revival crusade!


In order to make this trip possible, I will need to raise a total of $3,350 to cover the travel cost and in country expenses. Most importantly I will need your prayer support as we embark on this journey to share the love of Jesus.


Some prayer points to cover us during this trip:

  1. Travel safety, both in the air and on the ground
  2. Favor with the local communities we serve
  3. Numerous opportunities to share the Gospel
  4. Wisdom and understanding as we minister
  5. Team unity and protection

I would be greatly honored if you partnered with me in this investment for souls through prayer and/or giving. As the Lord leads, please select Give if He impresses on you to give.


Any donation is greatly appreciated especially your prayers! Thank You so much!!

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