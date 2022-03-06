This October, I have the privilege of traveling with the Chester ARP Church on a seven-day mission trip to Belize. While we are still waiting on the final details of our ministry projects, we expect to spend time serving children and may also help refurbish homes and meet other needs within the community. No matter what our specific assignments are, our purpose is to be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving others, building relationships, and sharing His love.

As I prepare for this trip, I am asking for both your prayers and your support. The total cost of the trip is $2,000. If you feel led to give, donations can be made directly to Chester ARP Church on my behalf. Every gift, no matter the amount, will help me reach this goal and make it possible for me to serve on this mission.