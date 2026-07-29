Mission Trip to Algo Mas

Help Send Jada to Mexico for a Music & Art Mission Trip! 🎨🎶





I’m so excited to share that I’ve been given the amazing opportunity to go on my very first out-of-the-country mission trip to Juárez, Mexico! This year, our team will be hosting a music and art camp for local children, creating a space where they can learn, grow, and experience the love of Jesus through creativity and connection.





During the week, I’ll be leading children in art activities and teaching them how creativity can be used as an offering to the Lord and even as a way to serve and impact their own community. Art has such a beautiful way of bringing encouragement, confidence, and joy, and I’m honored to be able to pour into these kids through it.





This trip is about so much more than music and art—it’s about building relationships, sharing hope, and showing the love of Christ in tangible ways. Many of these children may not have regular access to programs like this, so we’re praying this week leaves a lasting impact on their hearts and lives.





I truly believe God provides in every season, and I’m trusting Him as I prepare for this journey. If you feel led to support me, whether it’s $5 or $50, every donation helps make this mission possible!





You can:

• Donate directly here

• Or give through Unified City Church’s Justice Project and include “Jada” in the memo





If you’re unable to give financially right now, I completely understand—your prayers mean just as much. Please pray for safe travels, open hearts, meaningful connections, and for God to move powerfully through this trip.





Thank you for being part of this journey with me. Through your prayers, encouragement, and support, you’re helping bring creativity, hope, and the love of Jesus to children in Mexico. 💛



