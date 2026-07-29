Claire’s Mission trip to Akron Ohio

My name is Marguerite Claire Matheson, I am a 14 year-old 8th grade student at Toledo Christian and I attend Calcary Church. This year I have been given the opportunity to go on a missions trip to Akron Ohio at the end of this coming July. During this trip we will be serving others, sharing God’s love, and helping the community in

different ways. I am very excited for

this chance to grow in my faith and serve others. In order to go on this trip, I need to raise $675 to help cover the costs. If you feel led to help me financially, any amount would be a huge blessing and greatly appreciated. Even more importantly, I would love your prayers for safe travels, God to move through this trip, and that the trip will strengthen our faith and allow us to serve well.



