Mission Trip

Hi friends and family!





I am so excited to go to Nairobi, Kenya. I will be helping with an English camp and sharing the gospel with local communities. During this trip, we’ll be building relationships, teaching English in Chinese communities, and serving to show the love of Christ in practical ways. I’m excited for the chance to grow in my faith while helping others through teaching, fellowship, and outreach.

I’m currently raising support to help cover the costs of travel, supplies, and expenses for the trip. If you feel led to support me financially, I would be so grateful for any contribution, no matter the amount. Pray that God would work powerfully through us while we are in Kenya. Thank you so much for supporting me and being part of this mission. Since all purchases for the trip will be made from my Mom’s (Corrine or Corrie’s)account the funds will go directly to it.





-Gwynie