Mission Trip Rio De Janeiro 2026

Jesus said " Go ye into all the world and preach the good news to everyone." And like Calvin Miller said "Missions are the joyous work of informing the world that it is loved." So i want to do my part and spread the good news to the world that its loved. Help me do so! I'm going on my second missions trip in September and I need your help to do so! Funding is very helpful, but if that is out of the question for you then your prayers are as equal if not more important! I thank you so very much for anything and everything that you contribute to me to do my part in doing Gods will in Rio de Janeiro!