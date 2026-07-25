Mission Trip: From Sri Lanka, For Sri Lanka

Hi! I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining Encounter Missions’ 2026 Healing Mission to Sri Lanka from August 4-12, 2026. This Spirit-led outreach will bring our team alongside local Catholic communities to proclaim the love, hope, and healing of Jesus.

💛 Why I’m Going

Sri Lanka is where I was born, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. That’s why I’ve chosen it as the destination for my first mission trip.

I feel called to serve there because I believe the Gospel brings real healing for the heart, mind, body, and soul. This mission isn’t simply about traveling across the world. It’s about returning to my roots and bringing the love of Christ to the people of my homeland in tangible ways while sharing the truth and hope of the Gospel.

Our team will serve in parishes, schools, and local communities, offering prayer for healing, encouraging the faithful, and helping equip local Catholics to minister in the power of the Holy Spirit.

I’m going to listen, love, pray, and allow God to work through me as I serve. Just as much as I hope to see God move in the lives of those we encounter, I pray that He transforms my own heart through this experience. The people of Sri Lanka have a way of touching my heart deeply, and I look forward to learning from the faithful Christians I’ll serve alongside.

My prayer is that I return home with a deeper love for Jesus, a greater understanding of His heart for His people, and a renewed passion to live a life on mission.

🙏 How You Can Support Me

Your support means so much, both through prayer and financial partnership. Every gift helps cover the cost of lodging, meals, ministry resources, team training, and the supplies we’ll bring to support the mission in Sri Lanka.

You can partner with me by:

• Praying for the mission, the people we’ll serve, and our team’s safety and openness to the Holy Spirit

• Giving a financial gift. No amount is too small, and every contribution makes a difference.

I’ll be sharing updates, photos, and stories along the way so you can see how your prayers and generosity are bearing fruit.

THANK YOU for believing in me, standing with me in prayer, and partnering with me in this adventure of faith. Your support allows me to answer this call, and I’m deeply grateful.

❤️ “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news.” (Romans 10:15)



