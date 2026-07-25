GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Mission Trip: From Sri Lanka, For Sri Lanka

Goal$2,500 CAD
Raised$100 CAD

Fundraiser created byRozanne Perera

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rozanne Perera

Mission Trip: From Sri Lanka, For Sri Lanka

Hi! I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining Encounter Missions’ 2026 Healing Mission to Sri Lanka from August 4-12, 2026. This Spirit-led outreach will bring our team alongside local Catholic communities to proclaim the love, hope, and healing of Jesus.

💛 Why I’m Going

Sri Lanka is where I was born, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. That’s why I’ve chosen it as the destination for my first mission trip.

I feel called to serve there because I believe the Gospel brings real healing for the heart, mind, body, and soul. This mission isn’t simply about traveling across the world. It’s about returning to my roots and bringing the love of Christ to the people of my homeland in tangible ways while sharing the truth and hope of the Gospel.

Our team will serve in parishes, schools, and local communities, offering prayer for healing, encouraging the faithful, and helping equip local Catholics to minister in the power of the Holy Spirit.

I’m going to listen, love, pray, and allow God to work through me as I serve. Just as much as I hope to see God move in the lives of those we encounter, I pray that He transforms my own heart through this experience. The people of Sri Lanka have a way of touching my heart deeply, and I look forward to learning from the faithful Christians I’ll serve alongside.

My prayer is that I return home with a deeper love for Jesus, a greater understanding of His heart for His people, and a renewed passion to live a life on mission.

🙏 How You Can Support Me

Your support means so much, both through prayer and financial partnership. Every gift helps cover the cost of lodging, meals, ministry resources, team training, and the supplies we’ll bring to support the mission in Sri Lanka.

You can partner with me by:

• Praying for the mission, the people we’ll serve, and our team’s safety and openness to the Holy Spirit

• Giving a financial gift. No amount is too small, and every contribution makes a difference.

I’ll be sharing updates, photos, and stories along the way so you can see how your prayers and generosity are bearing fruit.

THANK YOU for believing in me, standing with me in prayer, and partnering with me in this adventure of faith. Your support allows me to answer this call, and I’m deeply grateful.

 

❤️ “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news.” (Romans 10:15)


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve