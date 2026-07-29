Hello we are raising money to join our Chruch (Chruch for the Nation, located 6225 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85012

United States) mission trip , which is

In Ghana and Tobo. We are raising money to cover funds for medical expenses like vaccinations shots ect, food and traveling expenses. We are having a right now faith that anything is possible with God. For In Joshua 1:9 it’s says “be strong and courageous, do not be afraid , do not discouraged for the Lord your our God will be with you wherever you go. During the trip we are expected seeds to be planted, faith to grow, breakthroughs and restoration and healing amongst his people. Anything helps and we just thank you in advance.