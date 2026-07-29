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Mission trip 2026

Goal€1,000 EUR
Raised€625 EUR

Fundraiser created byHedi Rannu

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hedi Rannu

Mission trip 2026

Hey, most of you probably already know me. Hedi, a girl who was lost, spending money on things that promised meaning, until God called me to eat the bread which required no money from me—the living bread which promises true peace and eternal life, once you lay down your old life.


And so I have walked with Him for 8 years. Long enough to not be able to imagine a life without Him, but at the same time seeing how work is yet to be done in me and what He could do through me.


It has been 5 years since I did my first mission trip.

And with every single one of them, the reality of His holiness and faithfulness has grown deeper roots within me, enabling me not only to be a blessing to the churches I have been serving at, but also equipping me to be a faithful disciple in my own country, serving the body here.


Last year was one of those years where I served at home—doing ministry in music, serving at a kids’ camp as a small group leader, and being a point person for a missions team from the US.


As Acts 1:8 says:

“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”


This year I would love to reach beyond the “Jerusalem,” my home, by going back to the States for 3 weeks in July. I would be working mostly in youth ministry and also helping to run VBS.


What makes this year extra special is that the church where I will be serving will also come with their team to Estonia in June.

So not only am I able to serve alongside them in my own country, but also go help spread the good news in theirs.


So, how could you help me?

First, by being in prayer for all the people (young and old) we will be able to share the good news with, in Estonian as well as in the US.

Also, if you would be able to partner with me in ministry by supporting me financially, it would be a huge help.

The amount I need to raise for this year’s mission trip is 1300€.


At last, we live in times where the world is in turmoil and our societies are falling apart, as people are looking for meaning and hope in places that will only cause more destruction, when the truth is it will only come through His Son.


Isaiah 55:1

“Come, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.”


We have nothing to offer; we can’t offer anything but surrender to Jesus for His sacrifice on the cross.

And what comes after?

You will start to see the beauty in the world you never did before—the beauty flowing from the Great I AM, who will one day restore everything broken.


Revelation 5:13

“To him who sits on the throne and to the Lamb be blessing and honor and glory and might forever and ever!”


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