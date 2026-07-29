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Mission tostan 2026

Goal$11,000 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created byDennis Huxley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dennis Huxley

Mission tostan 2026

Notice: The mission dates have been changed from October to November 2026.


Blessings dear mission and prayer partners, It is a great joy to share what God has been doing over the past three years through our mission work in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This upcoming journey will be my fourth trip, and each visit has revealed the power, faithfulness, and glory of God in extraordinary ways.


First Trip – A Glorious Beginning My first trip, though only 11 days, was filled with divine encounters. We conducted healing evangelistic services, visited brick kiln communities where the poverty and oppression is devastating and heartbreaking to see, and went house-to-house sharing the Word of God and praying for the sick. There were many miraculous healings and deliverances. The very first person I laid hands on, in our very first meeting was a older woman who was totally blind. Her eyes were so clouded and dull, it was obvious she was totally blind. I laid my hand over her face, and when I took it away, here eyes were as clear as a child's. She was totally healed. Children, mute from birth, spoke for the first time. Many other healings followed. We also hosted a large national leadership seminar in Punjab with over 500 pastors in attendance. The hunger for God was overwhelming, and more than 1,000 people gave their lives to Jesus Christ. It was a powerful foundation for what God would continue to do.


Second Trip – Expansion into New Fields During the second trip, the ministry expanded into new and remote regions, including Sindh Province. We reached Hindu communities where the Gospel had rarely been preached. In every meeting—small or large—people responded to the message of Christ. In one evangelistic service alone, 660 Hindu individuals surrendered their lives to Jesus and, thanks to the tireless work of our national missionaries, that number grew in less than a year to over 2,200 Hindu families. Many miracles took place, including healings without physical contact. One paralyzed woman was completely restored by the power of God. Another woman had a belly full of tumors. In an instant, though no one laid hands on her and healing had not yet been mentioned, the tumors simply disappeared. This trip marked a season of supernatural breakthrough and expansion.


Third Trip – Discipleship and the Unreached. The third trip was both powerful and strategic. Along with healing and evangelistic services, we focused deeply on discipling new believers. Training sessions were conducted across both Punjab and Sindh to strengthen the growing body of Christ. In Sindh, we saw people delivered from demonic powers by the power of the One True God. We also traveled to one of the most unreached regions near the Afghanistan border to reach the Kalasha people—a people known for their traditional beliefs in fire and animalistic spirits. It was a significant step into frontier mission work, carrying the light of the Gospel into dark and isolated areas.


Upcoming Fourth Trip – October Mission Now, as we prepare for the fourth trip this October, the schedule is already full. This mission will include: Women’s revival and empowerment services Leadership training and equipping gatherings Outreach to new people groups in the northern regions of Pakistan Healing and evangelistic services, which continue to serve as a key strategy for ministry growth This work is bearing lasting fruit, and we believe this next trip will bring even greater harvest. Call to Partner We invite you to continue standing with us in prayer and support. The total budget for this mission is $11,000. Your partnership enables us to expand the Kingdom of God, reach the unreached, and disciple new believers in these regions. Together, we are seeing lives transformed, communities impacted, and the Gospel advancing in powerful ways.















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