Mission to Saint Lucia: Hands and Feet of Jesus





And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!”- Romans 10:15





Two Languages. One Sisterhood. One Encounter with Jesus.





The Lord has opened a door for our team to travel to the beautiful island of Saint Lucia to share the love of Jesus Christ through both the Gospel and practical acts of compassion. We believe ministry reaches beyond words it meets spiritual, emotional, and physical needs while demonstrating the heart and love of God.

This mission is a special gathering of Deaf and hearing women coming together as one sisterhood through Jesus Christ. Through the beauty of two languages spoken language and sign language we desire to create a place of belonging, connection, healing, and unity where every woman knows she is seen, valued, and loved by God.

Through this outreach, our goal is to serve 60 families by providing essential resources while also ministering to women through worship, biblical teaching, prayer, encouragement, and discipleship.





Our Mission

During this outreach, we will:

Share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite individuals into a life-changing relationship with Him. Host a Women’s Conference for Deaf and hearing women focused on spiritual growth, healing, freedom, identity, and discovering their God-given purpose. Create an inclusive environment where women can connect across cultures and communication barriers through faith, love, and fellowship. Provide biblical teaching, worship, prayer, and encouragement to strengthen women in their walk with God. Pray for individuals and families, believing for salvation, restoration, healing, and renewed hope. Deliver practical resources to 60 households, demonstrating Christ’s love through tangible support.





How Your Donation Makes an Impact





Every donation helps us bring the Gospel and practical support to families and women in Saint Lucia. Funds will help provide:





Food and non-perishable groceries for families. Hygiene products and household necessities. School supplies for children. Clothing and essential items for those in need. Bibles and ministry resources. Supplies needed for the Women’s Conference. Materials to support Deaf and hearing accessibility, including communication resources. Packing and shipping barrels filled with donated goods. Transportation and outreach expenses needed to serve communities.





Every gift is more than a donation it is a seed of hope. Your generosity helps provide resources for families, creates opportunities for women to encounter God, and builds a bridge between Deaf and hearing communities through the love of Jesus Christ.





Two Languages. One Sisterhood. One Kingdom Purpose.





We believe God is bringing women together from different backgrounds and experiences to remind us that in Christ, there is no barrier that separates us. Whether Deaf or hearing, every woman has a voice, a purpose, and a place in the Kingdom of God.





How You Can Partner With Us

Pray — Pray for our team, the women we will serve, and every heart that will encounter Jesus.

Give — Your financial support helps us provide resources, serve families, and make this mission outreach possible.

Donate Items — We are collecting clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, non-perishable food, and other necessities to bless families through our barrel outreach.





Thank you for partnering with us as we go to Saint Lucia to be the hands and feet of Jesus — bringing hope, resources, and the message of God’s love to women and families.





Our goal is to collect all financial donations and essential goods so that every barrel can be packed and shipped by the first week of October, ensuring these resources arrive in time to bless the families and women we will serve in Saint Lucia.





"Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me." — Matthew 25:40



