Mission to get this Momma back on the road

Hello and thank you so much for just taking the time to hear my story.





My name is Rachel, I am a wife and a mother to 4 wonderful children. God and my family are what thrives me to be the best version of myself. They are my world! Here recently I lost my Vehicle that I used to help support my family. It sadly had so many mechanical issues that I financially wasnt able to save it. This has put alot more pressure on my Husband as he is now the only one working and in this Economy its extremely But we one income. But we have so much Faith that God will work it all out.





if this has come across your platform I pray nothing but peace, love and prosperity. Thank you for your gratitude God bless you and your family.





Heavenly Father, I come before You today acknowledging Your sovereignty and Your promise to supply all our needs. Lord, I ask for Your divine help and provision to secure the funds needed to acquire a reliable car. Please guide my steps, open the right doors, and grant me a financial breakthrough so that I can afford a safe vehicle to meet my daily needs. Give me wisdom to make the best decisions, and peace in knowing You are in control. In Jesus' name, Amen.