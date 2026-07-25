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MISSION: THAILAND

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byPhillip LaRue

Fundraiser funds will be received by Phillip LaRue

MISSION: THAILAND

"And a vision appeared to Paul in the night. A man of Macedonia stood and pleaded with him, saying, 'Come over to Macedonia and help us.' Now after he had seen the vision, immediately we sought to go to Macedonia, concluding that the Lord had called us to preach the gospel to them."

Acts 16:9–10


In 2024 and 2025, I was able (through the help of many who generously gave) to make the trek to the nation of Bangladesh on two separate occasions. During that time, we witnessed many souls saved, people delivered, and the Spirit of the Lord moving through a nation and region in an amazing way. The desire now is to bring this to another part of Asia: Thailand.


Home to roughly 70 million people, there is a desire and a hunger in this nation for truth. While Islam was the dominant religion in Bangladesh, Buddhism is overwhelmingly prevalent in Thailand. But there is a movement of people - a church of the living God! - that is seeing growth and revival!


Our goal: to bring the successful efforts we saw in Bangladesh over to Thailand and reap a tremendous harvest. The set financial goal of this fundraiser securely covers my individual expenses to get to Thailand and back for a week (plane, lodging, food, cab fares). It is no small expense to make this trip, but the results outweigh the expenses. With the funds raised in this effort, I will be able to:


  1. Partner with the same group of seasoned ministers that saw successes in Bangladesh twice (among other nations)
  2. Join with this team to train new ministers in Thailand to reach their region
  3. Pray with, encourage, and baptize Thai citizens
  4. Participate in an organized effort to see the church in Thailand expand and ignite in revival


The above scriptures are known as "The Macedonian Call." Paul not only heard the call, he listened and quickly responded! It's sometimes hard to hear the desperation in another nation that you are not standing in. We are most often consumed with what we can immediately see, hear, and feel where we are. But we have to be able to hear the call from another world that is in need of the Gospel. The investment is truly worth it, if we will only hear the call!

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