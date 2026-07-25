Mission Save The South

We are a ministry that seeks to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the Southern United States. Our Goal is to reach any person who will listen to the good news that Jesus Christ paid the ultimate price so that any person can have Salvation and eternal life in Jesus Christ freely.





“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast.”

‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭2‬:‭8‬-‭9‬ ‭KJV‬‬





We seek to reach people by presenting to them the gospel directly from the King James Bible, in person preferably, but we also offer resources online that anyone may access. We are Independent Fundamental Baptist in doctrine use the King James Bible as our sole scriptural authority. We are not associated or affiliated with any convention or parachurch organizations.





Since beginning our journey in September of 2025 of we have been able to see hundreds of people saved. Our primary focus has been preaching the Gospel on universities campuses throughout the American South, however we also preach the Gospel anywhere and everywhere we can, this includes but is not limited to universities, busy city streets, parks, beaches and even foreign countries. Thus far we have been able to preach the Gospel in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. We have also had the privilege of preaching the gospel and seeing people saved in the countries Nicaragua, Paraguay, Guyana, Panama, and Peru. While our primary focus is the American South, as we are based in Florida we certainly seek to preach to the gospel in many other states, territories, and countries. We also train others to preach the gospel effectively.