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Mission kenya

Goal£12,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byIan Lamont

Mission kenya

Campaign Title: Faith & Engineering: Sending Ian Lamont to Serve Nairobi’s Street Children

Our Story:

Dear friends, family, and brothers and sisters in Christ,

This Christmas, I am answering a call to serve. I am preparing to travel to Nairobi, Kenya, to dedicate my time, energy, and professional skills to rescuing, rehabilitating, and mentoring street-connected children and youth.

There are an estimated 60,000 children living on the streets of Nairobi. My goal is to arrive before Christmas to bring them practical support, mentorship, and hope.

What I Bring to the Mission:

I am not going empty-handed. I have spent my life in business as a site manager and supervisor for large corporations. I hold a qualified UK Level 4 NVQ Vocational Certificate in Construction and Civil Engineering Supervision/Management. I plan to use these skills to audit, repair, and build safe shelters, classrooms, and facilities for ministries on the ground.

Furthermore, my heart has always been with the vulnerable. In the Channel Islands (Jersey), I served as a fundraiser for the charity Caring Hands—often using my guitar and singing in church to raise support—and worked directly as a mentor for younger and older homeless individuals. I know the patience, love, and strict moral ethics it takes to help someone transition off the streets.

Why I Need Your Help:

I live on a standard UK state pension. Because I will be traveling to Kenya to volunteer long-term, my UK Pension Credits will be suspended while I am away. I am completely self-funding this mission, which means I need to raise the capital to cover:

  1. Return flights to Nairobi
  2. Official Kenyan Volunteer Visa fees
  3. Mandatory international medical and site-safety insurance
  4. Basic food and safe lodging near the slums
  5. To be able to invest in setting up further programs 

Every single penny raised will go directly toward keeping me on the ground so I can build facilities and mentor children who have no one else. If you cannot donate financially, I deeply appreciate your prayers for safe travels and safe construction sites.

Thank you, and God bless you.

Ian Lamont


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