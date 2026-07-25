Mission for the Lord

Hello, my name is Edith! I’ve been walking with the Lord for almost 2 years now. This year, I’m taking a leap of faith by going on my FIRST mission trip to American Samoa. Being a helpful servant to God has been one of my greatest gifts from Him. I know He’ll make a way for me. Thank you in advance for any donations or prayers! I really appreciate it!! May God bless you tenfold 🙏🏽