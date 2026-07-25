Mission and Crusade India

This fundraising is posted after several invitations to India for missions, crusades and pastors conferences. Our message back to the pastors and churches inviting us, is that when GOD provides, we will go. We’re therefore taking this step in faith, and if it’s GOD’s will for us to go, it will be fulfilled. Not only the goal reached, but well beyond it. Our message to anyone considering giving, don’t give unless you can, and that you are convinced that it is GOD’s will. We’re praying GOD richly bless you abundantly spiritually and timely.