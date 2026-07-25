Mission Alaska

This is my fourth journey to the University of Anchorage Alaska, and hopefully not my last. No city is quite like it. It's always five years behind, the scenery is breath taking, and the people cannot be described in any other way than resourceful. There has been no other place I have visited where the culture was so molded by its climate.





Anchorage is also a magnet to the nations. People from all over pour in for education, or opportunity, or for the air force base. It's also true that in the height of summer, the sun never sets. But the short summers wane into short brisk days and long dark nights. There is a lot of opportunity here, but the strong hold of winter perfectly represents a deep sadness and isolation that haunts the city.





I'm partnering with Mosaic Ministries, a campus ministry at UAA, to enable their student leadership team to share the light of Jesus that can withstand any winter. Every year the school puts on a weeklong campus kick off, and it's the most vital moment of evangelism in a culture that naturally pursues isolation. It's a brief window to reach the lost and a critical moment to spread the good news of the God who loves them. Everything is relationship driven, and my and my teams job to take on as much of the logistics of the week as we can so that the students can have more freedom to befriend their neighbors just as Christ befriended us.





This is my first time ever fundraising for this trip, but this time around I want to go with the prayers of believers who are as bought into this mission as much as I am. If you can't give, you can still join in by keeping me and our team from Mercy Hill Church in your prayers. I pray for Mosaic Ministries that God would continue to act in mighty way!