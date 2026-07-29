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Missing Merle frenchie

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrandon Kruver

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brandon Kruver

Missing Merle frenchie

Stolen Heart

For 1years, my merle French Bulldog, Draco, was more than just a pet—he was my family. Through heartbreak, hard times, and lonely nights, he was always there. His little snorts, goofy smile, and wagging tail made every bad day a little better. The sound of his paws tapping across the floor and the warmth of him curled beside me became such a natural part of my life that I rarely stopped to imagine a day without him.

One sunny afternoon, Draco went missing, and my world changed forever. He had been safely at home, and when I realized he was gone, panic set in immediately. My stomach dropped, and a cold wave of fear rushed through me despite the warmth of the day. I searched everywhere. I called his name until my voice cracked and my throat burned. I checked every street, every shelter, and every veterinary clinic in the area. Hours turned into days, and days turned into weeks. Each passing moment felt heavy with uncertainty, and every time I thought I heard a bark in the distance, my heart leapt before sinking again.

As time passed, it became clear that Draco had not simply wandered away—he had been stolen. The thought that someone could take such a loving and trusting dog was heartbreaking. I couldn’t stop replaying memories of him in my mind: the way he looked up at me with complete trust, the excitement in his eyes when I picked up his leash, the comfort of his presence during my darkest moments. I posted flyers, shared his photos online, and asked everyone I knew to keep an eye out for him.

Every lead I received gave me hope, but none brought Draco home. I filed reports and continued searching, refusing to give up. Every night I looked at Draco’s empty bed beside mine. The sight of the untouched blanket felt like a reminder of everything that was missing. His favorite toy still sat in the corner untouched, gathering dust. The silence in my home felt unbearable. The familiar sounds that once filled the rooms—his snuffling, his playful grunts, the gentle rustle of him moving around—had vanished, leaving behind an emptiness that echoed through every corner.

What hurt most wasn’t just losing a dog. It was losing a best friend who trusted me completely. I often found myself wondering if I had failed him somehow, even though I knew I had done everything I could. I still wonder if he misses me the way I miss him. I wonder if he waits by a door somewhere, hoping I’ll come for him. Those thoughts linger in the quiet moments, impossible to shake.

Years may pass, but I will never stop loving Draco or hoping that one day he’ll find his way back home. Some people see dogs as property. I saw him as family. And having him stolen left a wound in my heart that may never fully heal. Even now, certain sights and sounds bring him rushing back into my memory, and for a brief moment I can almost feel his presence beside me again.


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