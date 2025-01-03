Campaign Image

Support the Edwards Family After Miss E's Passing

Raised:

 USD $22,029

Campaign created by John Petrolino

Campaign funds will be received by Edward Cameron Selfridge

Support the Edwards Family After Miss E's Passing

Over the last eight years, Cam Edwards’ wife Elaine had been living with and battling stage four lung cancer. We’re saddened to have to report that Miss E’s fight came to an end on the morning of January 1st, and she passed away surrounded by loved ones.

Cam, Miss E, and their family navigated through multiple treatments over the years. They lived in a cyclical state of doctor's appointments, cancer scans, hospital stays, treatments and infusions, and the baggage of surviving through life that way.

Since August 2024, Miss E was in and out of the hospital multiple times and her last hospital stay was over three weeks long.

This appeal is being put out on behalf of the Edwards family to help defray the financial burden her long battle with cancer and her passing has placed on their household, along with assisting in the cost of a memorial for Elaine and support for her surviving family members.

Please keep Cam (whose legal name you now know is Edward Cameron Selfridge) and his family in your thoughts and prayers while they work through this devastating time. Whether you know them through his defending of civil liberties and support for the Second Amendment, Miss E's long fight with cancer, their adventures on their farm, or just the love they had for each other, please consider sending some relief to this good man and his family.

Recent Donations
Show:
The Powning Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Dick S
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Bless Miss E, you, and your family for making the world a better place/ my prayers and thoughts are with you all.

Micah
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Continuing to keep you in our thoughts and prayers!

Al in Kentucky
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

So sorry for your loss.

Appreciator
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

God Bless you and your family.

Tom Knighton
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Stephen Short
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

God bless the Edwards family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

William Millward
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

I know this has been a long struggle. God bless.

Emma Peeters
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Rhj
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss. An incredibly strong and brave women

Yvette Jahanara
$ 5.00 USD
4 days ago

Zachary Smith
$ 5.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Rev R Vincent Warde
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Cam, may the God of all comfort, comfort you as no one else can. May He give you strength in this time of grief. Many, many people are praying for you!

Ken Lewis
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 38.00 USD
5 days ago

May our loving Heavenly Father hold you firmly in His outstretched hands and comfort you as only He can.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo