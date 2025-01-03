Support the Edwards Family After Miss E's Passing

Over the last eight years, Cam Edwards’ wife Elaine had been living with and battling stage four lung cancer. We’re saddened to have to report that Miss E’s fight came to an end on the morning of January 1st, and she passed away surrounded by loved ones.

Cam, Miss E, and their family navigated through multiple treatments over the years. They lived in a cyclical state of doctor's appointments, cancer scans, hospital stays, treatments and infusions, and the baggage of surviving through life that way.

Since August 2024, Miss E was in and out of the hospital multiple times and her last hospital stay was over three weeks long.

This appeal is being put out on behalf of the Edwards family to help defray the financial burden her long battle with cancer and her passing has placed on their household, along with assisting in the cost of a memorial for Elaine and support for her surviving family members.

Please keep Cam (whose legal name you now know is Edward Cameron Selfridge) and his family in your thoughts and prayers while they work through this devastating time. Whether you know them through his defending of civil liberties and support for the Second Amendment, Miss E's long fight with cancer, their adventures on their farm, or just the love they had for each other, please consider sending some relief to this good man and his family.