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Misled, Burned, But Not Defeated

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlabama Blues

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alabama Blues

Misled, Burned, But Not Defeated

Misled, Burned, But Not Defeated

I am a husband, father, and hardworking American who believed I was making a legitimate investment for my family’s future.

Like many everyday investors, I purchased shares of JDZG after seeing what appeared to be a successful company trading on a major U.S. stock exchange. I believed I was making a responsible financial decision and trusted that the systems designed to protect investors were working as intended.

Instead, my investment became trapped when trading was halted, leaving me unable to sell my shares or recover my funds. What I believed would help strengthen my family’s financial future became one of the most stressful and frustrating experiences of my life.

Since then, I have spent countless hours researching, gathering information, filing reports, communicating with regulators, and trying to understand what happened. Many other investors have voiced similar concerns and are still searching for answers.

The money I invested was not money I could easily afford to lose. It was money earned through years of hard work, sacrifice, and careful planning. Like many families, we work hard for everything we have. Watching those savings become inaccessible has created financial pressure, uncertainty, and emotional strain.

I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a chance to rebuild.

I refuse to let this setback define me or my family. I am continuing to pursue answers through the proper channels while doing everything I can to move forward. This fundraiser is simply an opportunity for those who feel led to help us recover from a loss that has had a real impact on our lives.

If you choose to contribute, please know that every donation—large or small—is sincerely appreciated. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping my family in your prayers would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, encouragement, or prayers you may offer.

Misled.

Burned.

But not defeated.


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