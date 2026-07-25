Miracles happen

Hello my name is Rocio I’m reaching to all sweethearts of god I have a skin problem the doctors only give me medication to calm my itching but is very uncomfortable I can not work I’m behind we my mortgage 4 months my car payment I don’t have home insurance car insurance health insurance my medication is very expensive I need help to catch up i need help please I know there is sweet people here that can give me a hand . I clean houses too but is not enough only for food please help me I really appreciate it god bless you