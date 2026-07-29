Miracles for Sadie-Lynn

Hi everyone,





Our sweet baby girl, Sadie-Lynn, has been fighting since the very beginning.





Sadie-Lynn was born 9/20/25 at just 26 weeks gestation, weighing only 1 pound, 14 ounces. What followed was approximately five long months in the NICU, filled with uncertainty, procedures, setbacks, and countless prayers. Despite every obstacle placed in front of her, Sadie-Lynn has continued to fight harder than we ever thought possible.





Now at 8 months old, our tiny warrior weighs only 12 pounds, and while we are incredibly proud of every ounce she has gained, her journey is far from over.





Because of her extreme prematurity and complex medical needs, Sadie-Lynn faces multiple serious medical challenges, including chronic lung disease (BPD), congenital heart defects, severe reflux (GERD), feeding difficulties requiring tube feeding, oral aversion, and chromosome 17q11.2 microdeletion syndrome. She has spent much of her little life in doctors’ offices, hospitals, therapies, procedures, and specialist appointments.





Recently, Sadie-Lynn underwent a GJ tube conversion in hopes of helping reduce the severe vomiting and reflux that has impacted her ability to thrive. Unfortunately, even with the GJ tube and medications, Sadie-Lynn continues to struggle every single day.





Our baby still vomits between 6–12 times a day, every day.





She has undergone multiple tests, including contrast studies, and has seen numerous specialists, but despite everything, we still do not have answers as to why this is happening. As parents, it is heartbreaking to watch your child struggle to grow and be unable to fix it.





At this point, we are discussing taking Sadie-Lynn out of state to a more advanced children’s hospital because we are running out of options. We desperately want to get to the root cause of what is happening so our little girl has the opportunity to truly grow, heal, and thrive.





As many of you can imagine, caring for a medically complex child comes with overwhelming emotional, physical, and financial challenges. Between hospitalizations, specialist appointments, travel, medical supplies, feeding equipment, missed work, and the possibility of seeking care out of state, the burden continues to grow.





We are humbly asking for help during this incredibly difficult season of our lives. Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement means more to our family than we can ever express.





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand — simply sharing Sadie-Lynn’s story and keeping her in your prayers means the world to us.





Despite everything she has endured, Sadie-Lynn continues to smile, fight, and show us every single day what true strength looks like. She is our miracle, our fighter, and our greatest blessing.





Thank you for supporting our sweet girl and helping us continue fighting for answers.





With love and gratitude,

The Demonte Family