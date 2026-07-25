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Miracle Makers International Film Festival

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byErin Miracle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Erin Miracle

Miracle Makers International Film Festival

Visit our website for even more info @ https://www.miraclemakersiff.com

🎬✨ Why We’re Raising Funds for MMIFF

Creators and entertainment seekers everywhere are looking for more than what Hollywood currently has to offer.

Audiences are increasingly blindsided by entertainment that pushes hidden agendas and messages designed to compromise the values they trust and believe in.

For filmmakers, screenwriters, authors, influencers, and content creators who want to produce work that uplifts, inspires, and honors faith and family, opportunities are almost non-existent. Studios, publishers, and platforms are chasing trends while ignoring millions of viewers and readers who are hungry for content with depth, integrity, and hope.


The Miracle Makers International Film Festival exists to change that.


🚀 What Makes MMIFF Different

We are not just another film festival.

We are a launchpad for creators producing faith-driven and family-friendly work, connecting them with funding, distribution, press, and audiences around the world.


We welcome film, TV, books, music, dance, digital media, and more, making space for creators whose voices are often silenced or sidelined in today’s entertainment industry.


🎯 Our 2026 Festival Will Feature:

🎥 Film screenings that showcase bold, uplifting content

🌟 Red carpet premieres that honor the people behind the work

📚 Opportunities for authors and screenwriters to present their projects

🎤 Panels with industry leaders who value both excellence and ethics

🤝 Networking events that create real career connections

📸 Press coverage to amplify creators’ reach

🎖️ Awards that celebrate work making a difference

🎬 Special guest appearances from influential figures in entertainment and media

🔑 Participation from industry gatekeepers and key decision-makers including distributors, sales agents, production companies, and major sponsors who believe in our vision and our 'Makers'


💡 Why This Matters Now

Hollywood is not going to fix itself.

If we want a thriving space for faith and family-friendly creators, and a real alternative for audiences, we have to build it together.


MMIFF is one of the few events in the world dedicated to this mission, and we are ready to scale beyond what we have done before. But to get there, we need the resources to:


✅ Secure a premiere venue worthy of the work we are showcasing

✅ Increase outreach so the right creators and audiences know we are here

✅ Strengthen production and infrastructure for a world-class event

✅ Give visibility to new and emerging voices who deserve to be heard


🌍 The Vision

We believe in a future where creators do not have to compromise their values to succeed.

Where audiences have abundant choices for content that inspires, uplifts, and honors what matters most.


MMIFF is building that future, one festival, one creator, and one project at a time.


🤝 How You Can Help

Your contribution will directly fund the expansion of Miracle Makers International Film Festival, helping us secure the venue, marketing, and infrastructure needed to grow this movement.


Whether you give $10, $100, or more, you are helping open doors for filmmakers, authors, screenwriters, influencers, and content creators while giving audiences the content they have been waiting for.


✨ Join Us

If you have ever longed to see more integrity, more inspiration, and more faith in film, TV, and media and entertainment, now is the time.


🎯 Partner with MMIFF where faith gives you wings.

📅 Back this campaign today and help us make miracles happen.





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